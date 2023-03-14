Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Leader Telegram

Authorities: Semi driver was intoxicated, swerved violently on I-94

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff,

8 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A semi driver was intoxicated and swerved violently while traveling on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County, authorities say.

Mascud Dahir, 34, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of violating driving license restrictions.

Dahir also received traffic citations for refusing to take test for intoxication after arrest, operating a commercial motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, drinking intoxicants in a motor vehicle, unsafe lane deviation and first-offense drunken driving.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for Dahir, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Dahir returns to court April 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

The State Patrol began receiving complaints just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a semi that was swerving “violently” and almost struck multiple vehicles while traveling west on I-94 in Eau Claire County.

A state trooper observed the suspect truck on the camera at exit 88 swerving from the right lane into the ditch area between the travel lanes and an on ramp. Because of the extreme driving behavior, the trooper attempted to locate the semi.

At 3:07 p.m., the trooper learned that the truck made another unsafe lane deviation near mile marker 74 in the town of Washington.

The truck was pulled over and the driver was identified as Dahir.

Dahir appeared unsteady when he got out of the truck. His speech was slightly slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and there was an odor of alcohol emanating from his person. At times he required assistance to right his balance.

Dahir denied drinking any alcohol or using illegal substances.

Dahir said he was coming from Pennsylvania and did not know what he was hauling in his trailer. An empty alcoholic beverage can was found under the driver’s seat of the truck.

A records check showed Dahir’s license was not certified because of the lack of a medical certificate.

After he was placed in a squad car, Dahir asked if he was in Minnesota.

Dahir became angry and refused to perform field sobriety tests. He then made derogatory statements toward the trooper and threatened to kill him.

Dahir was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

If convicted of the felony charge, Dahir could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

