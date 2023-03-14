Open in App
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

March Madness tickets sold out months ago, more available Tuesday

By Laura Phillips,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgD11_0lHmdKrY00

NCAA Tournament: CU women's team goes dancing again, Denver hosting men's games 01:30

Denver is going mad for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, coming to Ball Arena on March 17 and 19. Tickets sold out soon after they went on sale and now are only available on the resale market. Depending on the seats and the session, those tickets range from about $79 to $2,000, plus fees.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 05: The exterior of Ball Arena is seen before the game between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs on April 5, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

A limited number of new tickets will hit Ticketmaster.com on Tuesday evening, which is the deadline for the schools playing at Ball Arena to decide how many tickets they want, and how many they'll surrender. There's not a specific time for when those tickets would be listed, so fans will need to keep an eye on the Ticketmaster website.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups scheduled for Ball Arena:

Friday, March 17

11:30 a.m. (14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor

2 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton

5:35 p.m. (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga

8:05 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU

Round two games will be Sunday, March 19.

Don't forget to fill out your bracket and see how your picks stack up against our CBS News Colorado VIPs in the Bracket Challenge.

And here's how to watch the games on TV: https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/how-to-watch-ncaa-tournament-tipoff-times-television-channels-cbs/

