No arrests made following massive drug bust in Scottsdale

Neighbors in Scottsdale are asking for closure as arrests have yet to be made in a massive drug and weapons seizure more than two months later.

The incident unfolded in December of 2022, near Indian School and Hayden roads.

ABC15 went out to the area Monday and neighbors say they are still pretty shaken up about the whole thing.

One neighbor, asking us to keep her name private, shared exactly what she saw the day of the seizure.

"It was actually Christmas Day. Families, you know, were all around and the kids were out playing with their new toys," she said.

All of a sudden, she saw officers running in.

"We just happened to look out the window and see all these police officers coming down the street."

She added that officers had their guns drawn on a home, close to where she lives.

"What were you wondering at the time?" asked ABC15's Luzdelia Caballero.

"What the heck is going on in our neighborhood, because it's very, very quiet here," she answered.

Scottsdale police say 1.7 million fentanyl pills, 110 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.5 pounds of cocaine, and various weapons were found.

Police got word of the possible illegal activity after a cleaning crew gave them a call to alert them of what they saw.

"And all that has a street value of approximately $5.4 million," said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin.

Officer Bolin says this was the biggest seizure they had in 2022.

"It's important we get these drugs off the street and then we go after those responsible and hold them responsible," added Officer Bolin.

Though, fast forward to now, and still no arrests. However, the DEA says they're working on a few leads.

Neighbors are now hoping for justice, and some are hoping to get rid of short-term rentals on their street.

"I think short-term rentals [are] a disaster for the community," said another neighbor, who wanted to keep his name private.

This neighbor called short-term rentals a safety issue.

"Different cars in the driveway, every single day. Different faces. I don't know who they are. Or where they came from. I don't know how long they're staying there or what they're doing," he said.

Airbnb tells ABC15 this property has used them in the past to book, but not in this case.

We also reached out to VRBO but have yet to hear back.

Scottsdale police told ABC15 the owner of the short-term rental is cooperating and will only be held accountable if the investigation finds they were aware of what was happening inside their property.