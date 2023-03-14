Open in App
Danville, IL
WCIA

Danville school approved for $10 million renovation

By Arriana Williams,

8 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A $10 million renovation will soon be coming to Danville.

The school board approved the bid to make improvements to Northeast Elementary School. Parents are hoping to see more space for health and physical education.

Danville mayoral candidates face off tonight at forum

They say they are happy with the conditions of the school but most of the changes are long overdue. The $10.6 million dollars will go towards overall needed additions and upgrades.

