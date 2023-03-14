Lamont announces proposals to expand maternal health care options in CT

Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to expand access to health care for pregnant people this legislative session.

On Monday, he announced Senate Bill 986, a proposal to allow Connecticut to license free standing birth centers.

The facilities would serve as an alternative to traditional hospitals for low-risk pregnancies and deliveries.

Lamont and other advocates are hoping to get rid of so-called maternity care deserts, especially in rural areas.

"These clinics are going to be more widely available--bring health care to you. What we're trying to do in terms of providing nursing is support pre and post birth, give you a little bit of an advantage there, be that midwife for you, and make health care more available for each and every one of you," Lamont said.

Another of Lamont's proposals is to bring down the overall costs of health care by lowering hospital facility fees.