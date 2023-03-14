Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

WBC roundup: Juan Soto, Dominican Republic top Nicaragua

By Reuters,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd71B_0lHmUt3u00

March 14 - San Diego Padres star Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs from the leadoff spot to help the Dominican Republic earn its first victory of the World Baseball Classic, defeating Nicaragua 6-1 in Pool D play Monday in Miami.

Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros started and pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just two hits and a walk for the Dominican Republic (1-1).

Soto scored on a fielding error in the top of the first and homered in the sixth, while Padres teammate Manny Machado and Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox each added two hits and an RBI.

Elian Miranda drove in Steven Leyton on a single in the eighth to help Nicaragua (0-3) avoid the shutout.

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Jaden Rudd hit the go-ahead two-run double as the Brits rallied past Colombia in Pool C action in Phoenix.

After Great Britain (1-2) plated three runs in the fourth to knot the game 3-3, Rudd drove in Nick Ward and Darnell Sweeney to break the tie. Harry Ford added a solo homer and Ian Gibaut of the Cincinnati Reds gave up two runs in the top of the ninth before finishing up a two-inning save.

Dayan Frias hit a two-run single for Colombia (1-1), and Dilson Herrera had a solo homer in the ninth.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Police identify body found in container as missing retired federal employee, Oriole Park greeter
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
U.S. flies migrants caught at Canada border to Texas in deterrence effort
El Paso, TX48 minutes ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX1 day ago
Biden team eyes Delaware for 2024 campaign HQ - sources
Wilmington, DE1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy