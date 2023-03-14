WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 due to anticipated winter weather conditions.
At the time of writing, the following counties have indicated closings or delays for school operations on Tuesday:
Braxton County: Closed
Fayette County: Closed
Grant County: Closed
Greenbrier County: Closed
Harrison County: 2-Hour delay
Lewis County: Closed
Mercer County: Closed
Monroe County: Closed
Nicholas County: Closed
Pendleton County: Closed
Pleasants County: 2-Hour delay
Pocahontas County: Closed
Preston County: Non-traditional learning
Raleigh County Schools: Closed
Randolph County: Closed
Ritchie County: 2-Hour delay
Roane County: 2-Hour delay
Summers County: Closed
Tucker County: Closed
Upshur County: Closed
Webster County: Closed
LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates on WV Schools Closings & Delays for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, should further announcements occur.
