WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 due to anticipated winter weather conditions.

At the time of writing, the following counties have indicated closings or delays for school operations on Tuesday:

Braxton County: Closed

Fayette County: Closed

Grant County: Closed

Greenbrier County: Closed

Harrison County: 2-Hour delay

Lewis County: Closed

Mercer County: Closed

Monroe County: Closed

Nicholas County: Closed

Pendleton County: Closed

Pleasants County: 2-Hour delay

Pocahontas County: Closed

Preston County: Non-traditional learning

Raleigh County Schools: Closed

Randolph County: Closed

Ritchie County: 2-Hour delay

Roane County: 2-Hour delay

Summers County: Closed

Tucker County: Closed

Upshur County: Closed

Webster County: Closed

LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates on WV Schools Closings & Delays for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, should further announcements occur.