Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xb7h_0lHmSAzp00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 due to anticipated winter weather conditions.

At the time of writing, the following counties have indicated closings or delays for school operations on Tuesday:

Braxton County: Closed

Fayette County: Closed

Grant County: Closed

Greenbrier County: Closed

Harrison County: 2-Hour delay

Lewis County: Closed

Mercer County: Closed

Monroe County: Closed

Nicholas County: Closed

Pendleton County: Closed

Pleasants County: 2-Hour delay

Pocahontas County: Closed

Preston County: Non-traditional learning

Raleigh County Schools: Closed

Randolph County: Closed

Ritchie County: 2-Hour delay

Roane County: 2-Hour delay

Summers County: Closed

Tucker County: Closed

Upshur County: Closed

Webster County: Closed

LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates on WV Schools Closings & Delays for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, should further announcements occur.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Central Elementary School counselor wins West Virginia School Counselor of the Year
Moundsville, WV1 day ago
Police stop over 120 speeders on first day of WVDOH work zone safety campaign; operation continues today
Huntington, WV1 day ago
A tri-state manhunt ends in West Virginia
Deerfield, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opening dates for north central West Virginia ice cream shops
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Reports: WV State Police trooper allegedly allowed to retire after wrongdoing
Nitro, WV23 hours ago
Wreck of steamer Rebecca reveals historic danger of Ohio River
Parkersburg, WV4 days ago
Easier and Faster Than Ever to Open a New Business in West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy