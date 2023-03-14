21-year-old strikes out three MLB superstars, lands contract with Tigers

When you’re playing in the World Baseball Classic, you’re certainly bound to make an impression.

When you strike out superstars in the process, you’re bound to make an impression on a scout in the stands — and it will result in a contract with the Detroit Tigers.

At least that’s the story of Team Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert. He struck out superstars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers during their 6-1 loss to Team Dominican Republic on Monday.

Those were the three strikeouts the 21-year-old got in his inning to finish out the game. And they weren’t cheap strikeouts. Each of them whiffed, including 2022 AL MVP Rodríguez, whose fate was sealed on an 80-mph Hebbert slider.

Tigers scout, Luis Molina, made sure to chat with Hebbert after the game. It was a short conversation that led to a contract which was then announced to everyone on Team Nicaragua’s team bus.

Team Nicaragua posted on their Instagram the news:

“After Hebbert’s great performance against Dominicana he has managed to sign with the Detroit Tigers. The whole team is proud of your great work.”

Talk about a great outing.

