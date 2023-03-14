Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Comeback

21-year-old strikes out three MLB superstars, lands contract with Tigers

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg1q5_0lHmRqam00

When you’re playing in the World Baseball Classic, you’re certainly bound to make an impression.

When you strike out superstars in the process, you’re bound to make an impression on a scout in the stands — and it will result in a contract with the Detroit Tigers.

At least that’s the story of Team Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert. He struck out superstars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers during their 6-1 loss to Team Dominican Republic on Monday.

Those were the three strikeouts the 21-year-old got in his inning to finish out the game. And they weren’t cheap strikeouts. Each of them whiffed, including 2022 AL MVP Rodríguez, whose fate was sealed on an 80-mph Hebbert slider.

Tigers scout, Luis Molina, made sure to chat with Hebbert after the game. It was a short conversation that led to a contract which was then announced to everyone on Team Nicaragua’s team bus.

Team Nicaragua posted on their Instagram the news:

“After Hebbert’s great performance against Dominicana he has managed to sign with the Detroit Tigers. The whole team is proud of your great work.”

Talk about a great outing.

The post 21-year-old strikes out three MLB superstars, lands contract with Tigers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MLB world reacts to terrible Braves news
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
MLB insider makes massive Shohei Ohtani prediction
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Top team’s star shockingly enters transfer portal
Tucson, AZ3 hours ago
Michigan commit has brutal message for Ohio State
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
NFL world reacts to huge Jets trade
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Ravens could have surprising replacement for Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
NBA Legend Willis Reed's Cause of Death Revealed
New York City, NY20 hours ago
D1 college eliminates all athletic programs; sports world reacts
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
NFL world reacts to insane Baltimore Ravens news
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Jordan Spieth hits absolutely insane holeout, reacts hilariously
Austin, TX36 minutes ago
Arch Manning explains his huge, bold decision
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Police identify body found in container as missing retired federal employee, Oriole Park greeter
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Nate Oats reveals concerning Brandon Miller news
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
Mack Brown blasts controversial NCAA rule
Chapel Hill, NC7 hours ago
Packers president gets brutally honest about Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL world reacts to Russell Wilson knee injury news
Denver, CO5 hours ago
UNC star makes massive decision on future
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy