Set up your outdoor space with the best patio furniture and more on Amazon

Sometimes to only way to get through the colder months is to envision yourself in the future, enjoying a beverage in the sun and spending time with loved ones outside. If you're the entertaining type you might see a big backyard BBQ with lawn games and maybe even karaoke !

Upgrading your outdoor space can be fun, but choosing outdoor furniture, plants and more can get pricey and even intimidating. If you don't quite have the time to search the internet for the best outdoor items, that's ok. We do, and we found them all on Amazon.

1. A smokeless fire pit

The Solo Stove is unlike any other fire pit we've found. Reviewed / Solo Stove

It might be weird to say, but the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is kind of sexy. Made of sleek-looking stainless steel, this fire pit is as good-looking as it is useful. The Bonfire uses an innovative airflow design so that there are no smokey seats, just good times. When we reviewed the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 our tester appreciated the updated ashtray that makes the fire pit easier to clean than others and it still ranked high on our list of best fire pits .

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $345 at Amazon

2. This wicker rocking chair set

Kick back in this wicker rocker set from Amazon. Reviewed / Enstver

With high ratings on Amazon for comfort and sturdiness, this wicker rocking chair set is what coastal grandma dreams are made of. If you have the porch or patio space, this set should already be in your cart. Finding a comfortable chair is truly a chore but many Amazon reviews mention that these rocking chairs are extremely comfortable. As far as assembly goes, reviews are mixed but worth it—perhaps with a mimosa in hand.

Enstver patio set From $230 at Amazon

3. High quality wind chimes that sound great

Wind chimes make a great housewarming gift. Reviewed / Wind River

Wind chimes are a nice touch to any outdoor space. On first glance, they might not seem very noticeable, but when that breeze hits and you hear the melodic chime of a well-made wind chime, it's easy to see why they're worth investing in. Great as a gift for new homeowners or a gift to yourself, the Corinthian Bells wind chimes by Wind River are the best wind chimes you can get. Not only are they well-made but they even have a chime guide to help choose the best wind chimes for your space. We love the attention to detail and the fact that they're handcrafted in Virginia using locally sourced materials.

Corinthian Bells by Wind River wind chimes $168 at Amazon

3. A comfortable hammock

This durable hammock is made in the U.S. Reviewed / Original Pawleys Island

Surprisingly, there are a lot of hammock styles to choose from, but if you're looking to keep your lounge time simple, then this durable hammock from Original Pawleys Island is a great choice. For over 130 years these hammocks have been made in the U.S., making them a top pick for hammocks. A max weight of 450 pounds makes this a good choice for most people, and it also comes with a one-year warranty.

Original Pawleys Island $270 at Amazon

4. Planters for your growing garden

Amazon has a great selection of indoor and outdoor planters for your home. Reviewed / Fox & Fern

Green thumbs rejoice, you don't need to trek all the way to the garden center to pick out pricey pots—Amazon has every type of pot you could possibly need for your plant babies. From sleek, minimal styles from Fox & Fern to tall resin or steel planters , Amazon is your hub for all things home and garden.

Fox & Fern planters from $30 at Amazon

Veradek taper planter from $69 at Amazon

5. Bigger planters for your even bigger garden

You can get everything from plants to planters on Amazon. Reviewed / Olle

Did you know that you can even get plants and seeds on Amazon ? Choose from the best names in greenery to plant beautiful raised beds in these Olle-raised garden containers. Olle beds come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors so you can become your own landscape architect.

Olle 17-inch raised beds $250 at Amazon

6. A greenhouse

This greenhouse is easy to assemble and won't break the bank. Reviewed / Ohuhu

A greenhouse of my very own is something I've always dreamed of, and with this DIY greenhouse coming in at $100, I can see that becoming a reality sooner rather than later. With almost 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this greenhouse is said to be easy to build and is rock solid when complete—some people even purchase a second!

Ohuhu greenhouse $100 at Amazon

7. A patio furniture set for entertaining a crowd

This 7-piece patio set is great for families. Reviewed / Rattaner

If entertaining is your forte, then you'll need plenty of seating, and this 7-piece patio set is great for just that. The waterproof patio set comes in five colors like peacock blue and a bright red. Reviews mention that the set does take time to assemble but that it's comfortable. If you're looking to upgrade your backyard on a budget, this piece is a must-have.

Rattaner outdoor furniture set $950 at Amazon

8. Colorful wine glasses

These durable wine glasses will add a touch of color to your backyard hangs. Reviewed / The Wine Savant

When it comes to outdoor beverages, we all know what the worry is—someone breaking a glass. Even if your guests are the most careful (mine aren't, sorry Ash) you'll want to avoid breaking glass at all costs. These colorful wine glasses not only look fun and festive, but also won't throw a wrench in your party since they're unbreakable . It's important to note that these are definitely not dishwasher safe, and the Amazon reviews will tell you just that. Some people have made the mistake of sticking these in their dishwasher but most just laugh off their mistake and at this price, then replace them with the same set.

The Wine Savant unbreakable wine glasses $35 at Amazon

9. A bar cart with a removable ice bucket

A bar cart is a necessity for those who love to entertain. Reviewed / Erommy

Cut down on trips inside to refill your cute new unbreakable glasses with this wicker bar cart. What we love about this bar cart is that it has plenty of room for drinks and snacks, includes a removable ice bucket and even has a rack to hang wine glasses from. The glass top is also a nice touch that makes this easy-to-assemble bar accessory stand out and reviews call it "a good bang for your buck!"

Erommy bar cart $170 at Amazon

10. Lights, of course!

These lighting options from Amazon light up the night! Reviewed / Tomcare / Magitec

With a huge selection of outdoor lighting to choose from, Amazon is the absolute best place to find the exact mood lighting you're looking for to create an incredible ambiance in your outdoor space. From waterproof solar tiki torches to shatterproof string lights- you're bound to find exactly what you're looking for.

The TomCare solar tiki lights are a great choice for those looking for a natural look to complement their yard and reviewers rave about how real they look. One person even came back four years later to let potential buyers know that their tiki lights are still going strong!

If fairy lights are more your style you can't go wrong with a set of shatterproof LED string lights from Magitec. Each purchase includes two strands that provide 48-foot coverage so you'll have plenty of light.

Tomcare solar lights from $63 at Amazon

Magictec string lights $70 at Amazon

11. A spa set up

Turn your backyard into a spa with an inflatable hot tub or sauna. Reviewed / Coleman / Aleko

If adding a home spa feature to your backyard is something you can afford to do, you should. We're big fans of comfort and relaxation after a long day of searching for deals and when a massage chair or our favorite eye massager just won't cut it a home spa might just be the ticket.

With over 8,000 reviews on Amazon, it's so surprise that our pick for an inflatable hot tub comes from Coleman. Reviews mention that for the price, this inflatable hot tub is a no-brainer and it has become a staple in many people's lives.

If you can afford to go bigger with your spa setup then a sauna might be a good idea. There are plenty of studies on the benefits of heat for the brain and body, and after a long day of work, a seat in the sauna sounds extremely inviting. This barrel sauna fits three to five people but you could always upgrade to fit up to eight, and with an included front porch it's pretty cute to look at.

Coleman SaluSpa Tahiti inflatable hot tub $500 at Amazon

Aleko barrel sauna from $5,300 at Amazon

