Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Temple University graduate students ratify new pact, end 6-week strike

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arDAq_0lHmMZkS00

Temple University graduate students who are teaching and research assistants have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract, ending their six-week-long walkout.

The Temple University Graduate Students Association, which said Monday evening that the vote was 344 to 8 in favor of ratification, said the new agreement "addressed the union's core demands of increased wages, more affordable dependent health care, reasonable leave policies, and better working conditions."

Members last month voted 352 to 30 to reject another proposal that was reached Feb. 18 and to continue the walkout.

The new agreement, which the union called "the most robust" in its history and will be in effect until 2026, includes a market adjustment to pay "with significant wage increases in the first year followed by substantial raises in subsequent years," the union said. Also included are partial health care coverage for dependents, increased parental and bereavement leave, and improvements in the grievance procedure and articles relating to workload, the union said.

Over the past six weeks, the university has "demonstrated remarkable resilience," Temple President Jason Wingard said in a statement that he's pleased with the agreement.

He said, "Perseverance conquers, and today's agreement is evidence of our collective willingness to unite and advance," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The association, which represents about 750 members, began the first strike in its two-decade-long history on Jan. 31 after more than a year of negotiations and no agreement. The students teach core undergraduate courses and assist professors with research.

The university has said that about 20% of graduate students who are teaching and research assistants have not continued to work, but the union said at least twice that many were on strike. Many classes were moved online to accommodate new instructors' schedules, and in response to reports of intimidation of students and instructors, the university said.

SEE ALSO: After 6 weeks, striking grad students reach tentative deal with Temple University

TUGSA had been negotiating with the administration for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

Temple had withdrawn free tuition from the strikers, giving them a month to pay in full - or face a late fee and a financial hold that would bar them from registering for more classes. Union leaders said the university has also been deactivating the health care accounts of striking students.

Under the new agreement, graduate students' minimum pay will rise to $24,000 in the first year and $27,000 by year four - a 30% increase over the life of the contract, the Inquirer reported. Graduate students will also get a $500 one-time payment and the university will pay 25% toward health insurance subsidies for their dependents.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia woman is one of nation's oldest living sickle cell patients
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Philadelphia to pay $9.25 million settlement over response to protests after George Floyd murder
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
76 Devcorp's chief DEI officer speaks to church members about proposed Sixers arena
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
29-year-old woman who enrolled in New Brunswick High School says she knows she 'made a mistake'
New Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
Some Starbucks workers in New Jersey participate in walkout
Hamilton Township, NJ3 hours ago
Bryn Mawr high school students teach community to do CPR
Bryn Mawr, PA3 days ago
'Match Day' dreams come true for students at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University
Glassboro, NJ4 days ago
Philadelphia chefs give back with hearty meals for the homeless
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
'Doing it for M.O.M.': Black Maternal Health Summit aims to save lives, help families
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Discussing Philadelphia's gun violence crisis and the cycle of trauma
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
NJ brush fires disrupt rush hour rail service between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA39 minutes ago
Essen Bakery owner Tova du Plessis using food to help women in her native South Africa
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
South Jersey veteran brings therapy ducks to senior living facilities
Vineland, NJ3 days ago
Our Market Project highlights the past, present and future of 9th Street Italian Market
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Apricot Stone holding fundraising dinner for Armenian earthquake survivors in Syria
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Archdiocese of Philadelphia clears Catholics to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
SEPTA halts work on project connecting King of Prussia, Center City and University City
King Of Prussia, PA4 days ago
Roof collapses as fire destroys Catholic school in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Mom of suspect in shooting at hookah lounge near Temple University says her son is innocent
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
School bus collides with SUV in Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
NCAA tournament: Excitement building at Princeton as men's basketball team heads to Sweet 16
Princeton, NJ1 day ago
Boathouse Row in Philadelphia turns off lights until holiday season
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Be Kind: Help NJ girl with cerebral palsy win new adaptive bike
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy