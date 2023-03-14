Open in App
DC News Now

Car crashes into outdoor seating area at Silver Spring restaurant

By Makea Luzader,

2023-03-14

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people had minor injuries after a car ran through a seating area outside of a Silver Spring restaurant on Monday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) said that it happened at the Rock Creek shopping center on Grubb Road. A car crashed into the outdoor seating area of The Daily Dish restaurant around 7 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nj8GS_0lHmC8kG00
    (Daniel Hamburg / DC News Now)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSmy1_0lHmC8kG00
    (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue / Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKFN5_0lHmC8kG00
    (Daniel Hamburg / DC News Now)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCrW0_0lHmC8kG00
    (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

First responders evaluated several people for injuries, but all of them refused transport.

Convicted sex offender arrested in carjackings, shootings in DC, at Westfield Wheaton mall

The crash damaged several neighboring businesses as well. Officials did not yet have an estimate of the total damages.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7jRI_0lHmC8kG00
    (Daniel Hamburg / DC News Now)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rz9ku_0lHmC8kG00
    (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue / Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mexPN_0lHmC8kG00
    (Daniel Hamburg / DC News Now)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNNI4_0lHmC8kG00
    (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

The building inspector was notified following the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Special Double SSI Payments in December: Enhanced Benefits for Recipients
Morristown, NJ15 days ago
Horrific Fatal Crash Caused By Driver Fleeing Hit-and-Run Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured On Long Island
Hempstead, NY7 days ago
Officer stops to help the driver of a broken down truck, then discovers the vehicle has been stolen
Woodland, CA12 days ago
Fentanyl Found in Unconscious Driver's Car
Farmington, MN2 days ago
Mattie Wilson, 55: Disappeared After Being Mistakenly Sent To Memphis Homeless Shelter In 2008
Memphis, TN14 days ago
Trio arrested after theft of semi-trailer that had a quarter-million dollars in clothing inside
Fontana, CA4 days ago
Two earthquakes in same part of California strike within hours of each other Friday night, USGS says
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Unsanctioned homeless camps driving longtime residents out of Bend, OR
Bend, OR23 days ago
Huntsville man claims he saw panther in his backyard. Turns out, it was a house cat.
Huntsville, TX7 days ago
Homelessness, crime, parking top news in Aurora in 2023
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Hit-and-run crash kills man, 36
Westminster, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy