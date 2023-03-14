Car crashes into outdoor seating area at Silver Spring restaurant

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people had minor injuries after a car ran through a seating area outside of a Silver Spring restaurant on Monday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) said that it happened at the Rock Creek shopping center on Grubb Road. A car crashed into the outdoor seating area of The Daily Dish restaurant around 7 p.m.

First responders evaluated several people for injuries, but all of them refused transport.

The crash damaged several neighboring businesses as well. Officials did not yet have an estimate of the total damages.

The building inspector was notified following the crash.

