WWE Just Booked the Fourth Hell in a Cell Match in WrestleMania History

WWE's Monday Night Raw opened this week with Edge and Finn Balor confirming they'll have a match at WrestleMania 39 . And it turns out the rumors are true , as the pair confirmed it will take place inside Hell in a Cell. This marks the fourth time in WrestleMania history that the stipulation has been brought out and the first without featuring The Undertaker. Previous installments include The Undertaker vs. Big Boss Man at WrestleMania XV , Undertaker vs. Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII and Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32 .

Balor also indicated in his promo that he'll be reviving his Demon persona for the match, something he hasn't used since his infamous bout with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. The two have been feuding ever since The Judgement Day kicked Edge out of the group last summer on the same night when Balor joined and the WWE Hall of Famer has been trying to bring down his own creation ever since.

Triple H on the Future of WWE Gimmick Pay-Per-Views Like Hell in a Cell

Shortly after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE's booking, rumors started spreading that he wanted to eliminate certain gimmick-centric pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell. He spoke about it during the Survivor Series post-show press conference last November .

"Hell in a Cell stepping away, for me... I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell," Levesque said. "I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you (reporters) as well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away."

"No one is ever going to challenge somebody and go, 'That's it, I'm tired of you, I'm challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right? Same thing, 'That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' Right? I feel like there's a difference there," he continued. "I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"

