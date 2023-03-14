Open in App
The Blade

Job, resource fair set for West Toledo

By The Blade,

8 days ago



Seeking to showcase community services and employment opportunities for local residents, Lucas County government is holding a resource and hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the county’s shared services building, 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

This event is specially designed for those who are affected by the expiration of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, the county said in its announcement.

The county lists 17 employers, agencies, and companies that plan to attend the fair along with 22 local and state organizations and agencies.

Participants will be able to access the job and resource fair through entrance B of the shared services building in West Toledo.

The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Lucas County Job and Family Services are event hosts.

