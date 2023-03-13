Fight leads to stabbing in Hickory parking lot; man charged with murder

A Conover man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing someone Monday morning, police said.

Investigators said it happened around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of LR Plaza on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory. Hickory police said two men got into a fight and one of them was stabbed in the process.

The victim, 37-year-old Cory Andrew Hartness, was found inside of New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center. He had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Allen Anthony Little, 29, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Hartness’ death.

He is being held at the Catawba County jail.

No further information has been released.

