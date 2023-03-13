Open in App
Hickory, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Fight leads to stabbing in Hickory parking lot; man charged with murder

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago

A Conover man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing someone Monday morning, police said.

Police: 18-year-old dies after 3 shot in Hickory; upgraded to murder investigation

Investigators said it happened around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of LR Plaza on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory. Hickory police said two men got into a fight and one of them was stabbed in the process.

The victim, 37-year-old Cory Andrew Hartness, was found inside of New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center. He had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Allen Anthony Little, 29, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Hartness’ death.

He is being held at the Catawba County jail.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Group uses stolen truck, chain to break into ATM in Hickory

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, third suspect wanted
Statesville, NC1 day ago
2nd suspect arrested, 1 sought after shooting of Statesville teens
Statesville, NC18 hours ago
Matthews police make arrest in arcade shooting
Matthews, NC7 hours ago
One killed, several others hurt in crash in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC1 day ago
CMPD investigating homicide after man found dead at south Charlotte apartment complex
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
CMPD investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in north Charlotte
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Teen drowns after jumping into Cleveland County lake, police say
Cherryville, NC22 hours ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Driver Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Preschooler
Lincolnton, NC1 day ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC2 days ago
19-Year-Old Killed, 15-Year-Old Injured In Statesville Shooting
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Man stole lottery tickets from multiple stores, police say
Dallas, NC1 day ago
Boomer Man Held In Alexander County Jail
Boomer, NC2 days ago
Attempted robbery at Gastonia Circle K caught on camera
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Two Iredell-Statesville schools go remote Friday after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Man found guilty of rape after attack in South End
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Remains Found In Burned Home In Lincoln County
Stroud, OK3 days ago
Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Two People Facing Charges In Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound
Charlotte, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy