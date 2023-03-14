TUGSA approves new contract with Temple

The voting results on the tentative agreement were 344-8, according to the union.
The union said in a tweet that "This ratification landslide and the gains of our new Collective Bargaining Agreement are a historic achievement for our union."
The union went on strike on Jan. 31.
The union and university previously came to a tentative agreement, but it was rejected by TUGSA.
The union was fighting for better healthcare, wages and working conditions.
Temple President Jason Wingard released a statement in regards to ratifying the tentative agreement:
"I am pleased that Temple University, and the Temple University Graduate Students' Association (TUGSA), reached an agreement acknowledging the union's priorities and reflecting the university's respect for our graduate students and their impactful work.
Over the past six weeks, Temple demonstrated remarkable resilience. Perseverance conquers, and today's agreement is evidence of our collective willingness to unite and advance.
On behalf of our entire university community, I extend thanks to all those involved in the negotiating process and who ensured continuity of education during this challenging time. I am grateful for the progress we made together.
With a new contract in place, we must now re-prioritize expanding access, increasing educational value, growing Temple's thought leadership, driving even greater community engagement, and elevating Temple's global reputation."
