Epworth Preschool parents seek answers after director's firing, school's temporary closure

In the blink of an eye, parent Chase Peavy said the lives of Epworth Preschool parents, teachers, and students were upended when school leaders fired the institution’s director and abruptly canceled classes for more than a week.

And while families are upset over the firing of director Jane Lyon, Mr. Peavy said many parents are likewise angered that they weren’t notified about it by Epworth United Methodist Church leaders who run the school.

Many parents failed to receive any online messages or alerts, Mr. Peavy said. As a result, he said, multiple families arrived at the school, at 4855 Central Ave., on Monday and Friday morning only to then learn it was closed.

“I went up there at 9 a.m. [Monday], it was snowing, and there were parents already standing outside throwing their hands up,” Mr. Peavy said. “A guy showed up and it was his kid’s snack day, so he was handing out snacks to the other parents while their kids were in the car crying.”

“It was just one of those scenarios like, I cannot believe [school leaders] would let this happen,” he added. “There was no plan in place and essentially there was no communication with parents, there was no plan for the parents, and there was certainly no plan for the kids.”

The school now won’t reopen for two weeks, as next week is the start of Epworth students’ spring break.

Mr. Peavy said parent frustration has only mounted as their Facebook comments concerning Ms. Lyon’s Thursday firing were deleted along with the previous preschool Facebook page. Mr. Peavy created a private parent Facebook page late last week so they could share information and vent. He and other parents also went to the church Monday and confronted church leaders.

While they were apologetic about the poor communication regarding canceled classes, Mr. Peavy said no one would specify who made the decision to fire Ms. Lyon or why.

Ms. Lyon declined to comment. Epworth United Methodist Church leaders, including Pastor Stephen Swisher, could not be reached Monday for comment. A message left on Pastor Swisher’s cell phone was not returned.

In email messages to parents, church leaders said Sunday evening they closed school this week “due to actions beyond the control of Epworth UMC including a shortage of teaching staff.”

On Monday afternoon, the preschool’s interim director, Mary Roesti, sent another email to families with a list of frequently asked questions and answers to further address the leadership change.

It stated that church leadership has been concerned about the preschool’s teachings not aligning with the church and that a search is being conducted for a new director. Since Ms. Lyon’s firing, two preschool staff members resigned, and another teacher is “currently on a previously planned leave of absence,” the letter read.

“It is imperative to note that this was not decided solely by Pastor Steve [Swisher],” the document read. “Our SPRC and church leadership as a collective made the decision — under the guidance of our attorney.”

“Staff have been advised by legal counsel not to comment on our former director or speak to the reasons for the needed change in director for the school,” another statement read.

Church leaders also said in communications that they are working to schedule future parent meetings.