Henri's Bakery & Deli in Marietta Square Market closes

An announcement posted to the door of Henri’s Bakery & Deli said the store has closed for good in its Marietta Square Market location. Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

Henri's Bakery & Deli, which opened in the Marietta Square Market in late 2020, has closed.

The restaurant, which served sandwiches and salads as well as an array of baked goods, announced it was closing its Marietta location for good with a note attached to the entrance of the store Monday.

"We were unable to come to terms on a new lease renewal and for that reason have chosen to close our operations at the Marietta Square Market," the note said.

Marietta Square Market did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Henri's thanked its customers in the announcement and said it is "actively looking for other locations in the area."

Marietta attorney Tyler Browning was one of those customers.

Browning said he stopped by the deli to grab a bite on Monday and tugged on the door before realizing it had closed. He would often pick something up at Henri's other metro Atlanta locations when he went into Atlanta for court or to stop by a law firm, and he "was ecstatic when they built one here."

"It's just a shame that we don't have any quick deli places anymore for the courthouse crowd who may have only an hour break from court and need to grab something to eat and you can go in there and five minutes, walk out with a sandwich and be ready to go," Browning said.

He hopes they are able to find a new location somewhere near Marietta Square soon.

Henri Fiscus opened the first Henri's at the corner of 10th and Peachtree streets in Atlanta in 1929, according to the company's website, and moved its location several times.

Born to French and German parents, Fiscus came to the U.S. after World War I and worked in restaurants in New York and Rhode Island before moving to Atlanta and serving as the pastry chef at the Biltmore Hotel.

In 2016, the Henri's in Buckhead moved to its current location on East Andrews Drive.

It was more than 50 years after the first Henri's location opened that a second one came to the Atlanta area, this time in Sandy Springs in 1984.

Another store opened off Marietta Boulevard in Atlanta's Upper Westside neighborhood in 2017, before the Marietta location came in October 2020.

Most recently, Henri's opened a store on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven in December 2022.