Hermann, MO
ABC News

Suspect in fatal Missouri cop shooting surrenders to authorities

By Teddy Grant,

8 days ago

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a police officer has surrendered outside of a Hermann, Missouri home, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team took 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson into custody Monday following the shooting in which a Hermann police officer was killed and another injured.

Authorities said that Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died from his injuries and that the other officer was in serious but stable condition.

The shooting took place on Sunday evening at a convenience store in Hermann, according to police, which issued an alert that officers were shot and a suspect fled the scene.

Via The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page - PHOTO: Missouri State Highway Patrol released a picture of the slain officer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons paid tribute to the slain officer on social media.

"Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful," Parsons tweeted. "Teresa and I are praying for Mason's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."

According to the FBI , Griffith was a 13-year police veteran.

Police did not release additional information on what led to the shooting. Missouri State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The city of Hermann is about 80 miles west of St. Louis.

