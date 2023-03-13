Suspect in fatal Missouri cop shooting surrenders to authorities

Authorities said that Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died from his injuries and that the other officer was in serious but stable condition.
The shooting took place on Sunday evening at a convenience store in Hermann, according to police, which issued an alert that officers were shot and a suspect fled the scene.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons paid tribute to the slain officer on social media.
"Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful," Parsons tweeted. "Teresa and I are praying for Mason's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."
