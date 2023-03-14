Open in App
ABC News

McConnell discharged from hospital after concussion, fractured rib

By Allison PecorinTrish Turner,

8 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital on Monday after suffering a concussion from a Wednesday night fall , according to a statement from his communications director, David Popp.

He'll now head to an in-patient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy, Popp said.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Popp said.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to his Republican colleagues during the weekly Republican press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
MORE: Mitch McConnell being treated for concussion after fall at DC hotel

Popp said McConnell's recovery from a concussion is "proceeding well."

McConnell, who's 81, also suffered a "minor rib fracture" during the fall on Wednesday, per the statement, an injury not previously revealed.

A McConnell aide said the senator is not expected back at work this week.

With regard to how long he might need to get therapy, the aide said, "That decision will be made by the Leader's physicians and the therapists. It is very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay and this ranges anywhere from a week to two weeks."

McConnell has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age and suffered a fall in early August 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007 and became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.

