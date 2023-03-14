Open in App
Glendale, AZ
The City Of Glendale Has Officially Announced Its New, Taylor Swift–Inspired Name

By Angelica Martinez,

8 days ago

A few days ago, Glendale, Arizona's mayor — Jerry P. Weiers — announced that the city would be officially changing its name to honor Taylor Swift kicking off the Eras Tour there. Well, I am delighted to inform you that the new name has been revealed ! ... Are you ready for it?? DRUMROLL, PLEASE!

Andres Kudacki / AFP via Getty Images

On March 17 and 18, the city of Glendale will officially be called......SWIFT CITY!

NBC

Listen, I was really hoping for Swiftdale, Era-zona, but it's still a pretty fun name if you ask me. Ugh, her impact. Can we say iconic? Like, look at this official proclamation!

📝 Official proclamation for Swift City, Arizona 🫡

@TS13ontour 08:20 PM - 13 Mar 2023

Of course, Swifties around the world are sharing their excitement:

A whole city changing its name in honor of Taylor Swift… her impact is truly unmatched

@tswifterastour 02:46 AM - 10 Mar 2023

Glendale be like:

@rumorzfrominez 04:55 PM - 13 Mar 2023
@LAHXLLUClNATlON / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LAHXLLUClNATlON

@GlendaleAZ @taylorswift13 It’s giving this ans I’m here for it

@icouldstaylor 04:35 PM - 13 Mar 2023

me when my city isn’t renamed as “Swift City”

@xroseblushx 07:21 PM - 13 Mar 2023

@GlendaleAZ @taylorswift13

@faithless_hoax 04:25 PM - 13 Mar 2023

Personally, I'm a little crushed I won't get to visit Swift City myself, but there's still time to rename the US to "The United States of Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" or something when the tour starts, right???? 👀

You can watch the announcement for yourself here:

JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15

@NickCiletti 04:06 PM - 13 Mar 2023
