Megan Fox Just Debuted Her Brand-New Red Hair, And She Looks Incredible

By Alex Gurley,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Rdmf_0lHbVOB100

Megan Fox is ready for some change amid all the drama surrounding her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ou8I_0lHbVOB100
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Over the past month, Megan and MGK have faced a lot of rumors — from breakup speculation to cheating allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRFUM_0lHbVOB100
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

It all started when Megan captioned an Instagram photo with suspicious lyrics and then wiped her account of all things MGK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1As8_0lHbVOB100
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Since then, Megan has apparently removed her spike-embedded engagement ring and has been spotted with MGK while leaving a marriage counseling office .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PghSa_0lHbVOB100
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

And after a brief Instagram hiatus, Megan returned to her account to deny the cheating rumors — but it's clear the couple are still going through it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFHcD_0lHbVOB100
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

And what's the best thing to do when your relationship is on the rocks? Dye your hair, of course!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C621c_0lHbVOB100
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Over the weekend, Megan stepped out with a brand-new look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and it was absolutely stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otLjN_0lHbVOB100
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

She showed off her new fiery-red locks while posing with friends at the event, where MGK was notably not by her side — and her engagement ring was not on her finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lylxR_0lHbVOB100
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

In a press release , Megan's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared that the inspiration for her locks was The Little Mermaid — but Megan says she had something a little darker in mind.

@dimitrishair / Via instagram.com

"Coming back from the underworld, what would you look like?" she explained in a Vanity Fair video. "If all the fire and brimstone from hell was in your hair and you were the queen of the underworld, what would you look like walking the red carpet?"

I don't know about you, but that honestly sounds like one giant metaphor for all that's happening in Megan's life right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmOtv_0lHbVOB100
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

Megan hasn't officially clarified what's going on with MGK just yet...so do with that statement what you will!

