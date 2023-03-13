Nor'easter to bring multiple days of rain, snow to I-95 corridor

Millions of residents in the Northeast are bracing for a massive winter storm that will bring inclement weather to the region over multiple days.

A coastal storm is expected to develop in the Northeast Monday night and transform into a nor'easter on Tuesday, forecasts from the National Weather Service show.

On Monday afternoon, the coastal low was gaining off the mid-Atlantic as it moved up the coast and gained strength. As a result, most from Washington, D.C., to Boston will see only rain on Monday, while the snow is starting across inland areas of New England.

Much of upstate New York, western Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire will get heavy snow by Tuesday morning. Along the coast from Rhode Island to Boston, heavy rain and strong winds will be possible.

As the nor'easter continues to pound the region, most areas across the Northeast will have completely changed over to snow.

Utility companies in the Northeast are bracing for possible outages, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to issue a state of emergency at 8 p.m. Monday over the threat of widespread energy impacts.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," Hochul said in a statement Monday. "This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

Hartford, Connecticut, to Boston to Maine will likely see heavy snow Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

Hartford and Boston are under inter storm watches for 4 to 8 inches of snow expected through early Wednesday morning. Albany, New York, is under a winter storm warning for 8 to 16 inches of snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued from Pennsylvania to Maine, while a winter storm watch has been issued for the Boston area and a winter weather advisory issued for north New York City, where a couple of inches of snow are possible.

In the mountains, from Poconos to the Catskills to the Berkshires, some areas could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday night.

Winds could gust up to 60 mph along the coast, especially in southeastern New England. With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding and erosion are possible from New Jersey to Maine.

A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Massachusetts and Cape Cod for gusts to 65 mph Tuesday into Wednesday.