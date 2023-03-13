Open in App
Northfield, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Artist tells stories at hospital in Healing Arts exhibition

By By EMILY KAHNKE,

3 days ago

For most of his artistic career, Northfield artist David Allen has explored various styles to his craft from acrylic paintings to welded sculpture and everything in between. After more than six decades of creating, the most important thing to him is that his art tells a story — which is precisely what he hopes to be doing at the Owatonna Hospital.

“My artistic style is to tell a story,” Allen said. “Telling a story is always my motivation for painting or sculpting. I leave it to the viewer’s eye to decipher what my intentions were or as a vehicle to fabricate their own story.”

Participating in a studio tour of different artists throughout Northfield is how Allen met Silvan Durben, artistic director of the Owatonna Arts Center, who eventually approached him about showing his work as part of the Healing Arts Program at the Owatonna Hospital.

For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.

Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers.

According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”

“I was more than happy to set up to show at the hospital,” Allen said. “No one other than me was enjoying the work while it was sitting in the studio and I usually show where ever I can so others can enjoy it too.”

Durben said if you walk the corridors of the Owatonna Hospital to gaze at the art adorning the walls, you might think they come from different artists, but the majority of pieces on the first floor belong to Allen.

“I love that he works with different styles and mediums,” Durben said. “We have some delightful watercolor paintings of old toys and then you have this colorful abstract paintings that you could look at for a long time and enjoy.”

Allen said having been making art for nearly his entire life, he found it hart to stick to one style and goes in spurts of what medium and style interests him.

“I love doodling. I’m always doodling in a sketchbook or on a piece of scrap paper wherever I go,” he said. “At some point I decided to take those doodles and turn them into paintings. I think those paintings are some of my favorite I’ve done.”

Allen has also turned his doodle sketches into sculptures as well.

When it comes to inspiration, Allen goes back to the words of his father — “inspiration comes from work. Work doesn’t come from inspiration.”

“Basically the more you work the more inspired you are,” Allen said. “I often go into a painting with the idea of what it will look like in my head already and along the way as I’m working and mapping things out I’ll change course and the final product isn’t what I initially had in my head.”

Allen said at the end of the day though, the most important thing to him is that those who view his art, whether its the abstract doodles or the nostalgic depictions of small towns in the region, that those who are viewing the piece are inspired to imagine.

