Two arrested in quadruple murder in Dallas apartment, infant found safe inside

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News,

4 days ago
A pair of suspects were arrested in Dallas in connection with a quadruple shooting that left four people dead inside an apartment that allegedly stemmed from a custody dispute, according to police.

Cops responded to the scene in northwest Dallas around 7 p.m. Sunday and found four people shot dead inside. Although police didn't immediately identify the victims, court documents later revealed them to be Juan Diego Cruz, Lupe Cruz, Jasmine Borja-Santos and a fourth person who was only identified as "Fatima."

An infant was also found inside the apartment but the child was unharmed, according to police.

A neighbor told police they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. but didn't immediately call the police, court documents said. Family members of the victims alerted the authorities after the victims didn't return phone calls during the day, court documents said.

Investigators tracked a vehicle linked to the shooting. About two hours later, police said they found it and arrested Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, according to police. Court documents said a gun was allegedly recovered between the door and the driver's seat.

Court documents allege Sanchez was Juan Diego Cruz's ex-girlfriend and the two were in a bitter dispute over the custody of their son.

Sanchez and Maldonado allegedly told investigators they broke into the apartment and had a confrontation with the victims, the court documents said. They allegedly told investigators that Maldonado opened fire on the four and left through the front door, according to court documents.

Attorney information for the suspects and details about their arraignment weren't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

