Oakwood, GA
The Times

The latest on plans for commercial development at busy Oakwood intersection

By Jeff Gill,

8 days ago
A proposed multi-use development, including commercial establishments and 40 townhomes, could be built on this busy corner in Oakwood not far from Interstate 985's Exit 16. - photo by Jeff Gill

A revised plan for commercial development at a busy Oakwood intersection is moving forward.

No tenants have been signed, but the site plan for a 10-acre tract at the corner of Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Winder Highway/Ga. 53 now shows a 89,600-square-foot self-storage business and four other sites with buildings varying in size from 1,500 to 8,400 square feet.

A “medical user” had been looking at the site but eventually backed out, requiring Eden Rock to amend its site plan, said Ethan Underwood, attorney for developer Eden Rock Real Estate Partners LLC, in January

The Oakwood Planning Commission recommended approving Eden Rock’s revised request to annex and rezone the property to a commercial designation. The recommendation will go before Oakwood City Council in April.

“From what I see, it looks like a very good project,” commissioner Tony Millwood said.

Underwood did note that only half of the property can be developed because of streams and lack of flat land. The topography is such that “a billy goat would be happy on,” he said.

The lawyer said he hopes, if all goes well, construction could start on the development in the fall and wrap up in 2024.

Meanwhile, grading has started on another commercial development on property next door off Winder Highway/Ga. 53, across from the Publix-anchored Robson Crossing shopping center.

Developer Halpern Enterprises Inc.’s site plan shows two potential retail sites — no tenants are named — and a self-storage building.

“We are working with Halpern to facilitate a joint access design to serve both developments,” Underwood said.

