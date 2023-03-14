These Photos Show Hot Clouds Covering The Sky After Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupted

A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Saturday, spewing lava and hot volcanic matter from the apex of Mount Merapi.

Gas and hot ash shot out of the volcano’s crater, forming massive clouds that rose over 300 feet into the air and darkened the sky over the island of Java.

Houses are covered by ash after Mount Merapi erupted spewing volcanic materials at Stabelan village on March 11, 2023, in Boyolali, Central Java, Indonesia. Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

More than 150 million people live on Java. No deaths have been reported, the Associated Press reported officials saying. Homes in the surrounding villages have been covered in a layer of volcanic ash, and officials have ordered that mining and tourism activities be paused.

Officers distribute masks to villagers in an area covered by ash after Mount Merapi erupted spewing volcanic materials at Stabelan village on March 11, 2023, in Boyolali, Central Java, Indonesia. Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Standing nearly 10,000 feet tall, Mount Merapi is considered the most active volcano in Indonesia. In 2010, when the last major eruption occurred, more than 300 people were killed and thousands more lost their homes.

Lava spews out of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from the Tunggularum village in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on March 13, 2023. Devi Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

Thick smoke rises during an eruption from Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Tunggularum village in Sleman on March 11, 2023. Devi Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

A man rides on a road in a residential area covered with volcanic materials after Mount Merapi erupted in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, on March 11, 2023. Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Thick smoke rises during an eruption from Mount Merapi near the Kaliurang Selatan village in Srumbung, Magelang, Central Java, on March 12, 2023. Devi Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

A motorcyclist wearing a mask rides past an area covered by ash after Mount Merapi erupted, spewing volcanic materials near Stabelan village on March 11, 2023, in Boyolali, Central Java, Indonesia. Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Plants are covered by volcanic materials after Mount Merapi erupted in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, on March 11, 2023. Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A farmer pics tomatoes covered with dust following an eruption of Mount Merapi in Boyolali, Central Java, on March 13, 2023. Devi Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

Lava spews out of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from the Kaliurang Selatan village in Srumbung, Magelang, Central Java, on March 12, 2023. Devi Rahman / AFP via Getty Images