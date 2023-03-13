Andrew Garfield Through the Years: From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ and Beyond

From drama school to a household name! Andrew Garfield took the world by storm in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and has since become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

The Doctor Who alum was born in Los Angeles in August 1983 but spent his formative years in Epsom, Surrey, United Kingdom. Garfield took up an interest in acting after trying many other creative pursuits.

“I felt like I was on an acid trip,” the Never Let Me Go actor told the Irish Times in February 2022. “My brain was melting. The doors of perception just opened and I realized I needed to be on stage with these freaks and lunatics who were creating worlds out of nothing. That was exactly where I wanted to be.”

After graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London in 2004, Garfield primarily worked in theater and made his film debut in 2007’s Lion for Lambs alongside such iconic actors as Tom Cruise , Meryl Streep and Robert Redford . Garfield went on to star in several other major motion pictures, including 2010’s The Social Network , which earned him numerous nominations including a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Supporting Role.

In 2012, Garfield was cast as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man , which gained him worldwide recognition. He reprised his role as the web-slinging hero in the 2014 and 2021 sequels.

“It was only beautiful,” the Los Angeles native told Variety in a September 2021 interview. “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field .”

Stone played Garfield’s onscreen love interest in the franchise, also dating the actor offscreen for four years before they split in October 2015.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield explained on Vanity Fair’s “Little Gold Men” podcast in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star moved on with Christine Gabel from 2019 to 2021 and later began a relationship with model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022. The La La Land actress, for her part, tied the knot with Dave McCary in 2020.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Garfield’s life and career over the years: