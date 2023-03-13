Andrew Garfield Through the Years: From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ and Beyond

The Doctor Who alum was born in Los Angeles in August 1983 but spent his formative years in Epsom, Surrey, United Kingdom. Garfield took up an interest in acting after trying many other creative pursuits.
“I felt like I was on an acid trip,” the Never Let Me Go actor told the Irish Times in February 2022. “My brain was melting. The doors of perception just opened and I realized I needed to be on stage with these freaks and lunatics who were creating worlds out of nothing. That was exactly where I wanted to be.”
After graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London in 2004, Garfield primarily worked in theater and made his film debut in 2007’s Lion for Lambs alongside such iconic actors as Tom Cruise , Meryl Streep and Robert Redford . Garfield went on to star in several other major motion pictures, including 2010’s The Social Network , which earned him numerous nominations including a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Supporting Role.
In 2012, Garfield was cast as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man , which gained him worldwide recognition. He reprised his role as the web-slinging hero in the 2014 and 2021 sequels.
Stone played Garfield’s onscreen love interest in the franchise, also dating the actor offscreen for four years before they split in October 2015.
“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield explained on Vanity Fair’s “Little Gold Men” podcast in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.”
