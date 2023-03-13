Open in App
Marie Claire US

Naked Dresses Reigned Supreme at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

By Brooke Knappenberger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEs3t_0lHVlaVH00

The 2023 Oscars has come and gone, but that doesn't mean we won't be talking about the red carpet looks for days, if not weeks, to come. This year's Academy Awards red carpet (or should we say champagne carpet?) saw a ton of standout looks including Lady Gaga's off-the-runway Versace gown, Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, and Florence Pugh rocking hot pants and Valentino, to name just a few. Overall, it was a night of stunning fashion and one that continued long after the awards ceremony wrapped, thanks to the Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

If you went to bed after Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, you may have missed out on your next favorite red carpet moment—but luckily, we fashion lovers at MC are here to sum things up for you. While white looks took over the Oscars red carpet , celebrities opted to bare it all at the Vanity Fair party. Ultra-sheer slip dresses, bra tops, and plunging backs were all the rage, with celebrities like Hunter Schafer, Ciara, and Emily Ratajkowski leading the trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apDN5_0lHVlaVH00

Ciara (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUpLS_0lHVlaVH00

Hunter Schafer (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBSdf_0lHVlaVH00

Emily Ratajkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdLG7_0lHVlaVH00

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEwbg_0lHVlaVH00

Emma Chamberlain (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vg7w0_0lHVlaVH00

Becky G (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GODw7_0lHVlaVH00

Olivia Wilde (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33crBT_0lHVlaVH00

Hailee Steinfeld (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zB65_0lHVlaVH00

Janelle Monae (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0Rfo_0lHVlaVH00

Sabrina Carpenter (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfy6Q_0lHVlaVH00

Florence Pugh (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvtdm_0lHVlaVH00

Tessa Thompson (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VuiW_0lHVlaVH00

Ashley Graham (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cgwJ_0lHVlaVH00

Halsey (Image credit: Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKkQ6_0lHVlaVH00

Taylour Paige (Image credit: Getty Images)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The 2023 Oscars Were a Family Affair
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Let Off Steam" By Going on More Date Nights, Source Claims
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy