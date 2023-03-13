Naked Dresses Reigned Supreme at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The 2023 Oscars has come and gone, but that doesn't mean we won't be talking about the red carpet looks for days, if not weeks, to come. This year's Academy Awards red carpet (or should we say champagne carpet?) saw a ton of standout looks including Lady Gaga's off-the-runway Versace gown, Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, and Florence Pugh rocking hot pants and Valentino, to name just a few. Overall, it was a night of stunning fashion and one that continued long after the awards ceremony wrapped, thanks to the Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

If you went to bed after Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, you may have missed out on your next favorite red carpet moment—but luckily, we fashion lovers at MC are here to sum things up for you. While white looks took over the Oscars red carpet , celebrities opted to bare it all at the Vanity Fair party. Ultra-sheer slip dresses, bra tops, and plunging backs were all the rage, with celebrities like Hunter Schafer, Ciara, and Emily Ratajkowski leading the trend.

Ciara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Becky G (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Halsey (Image credit: Getty Images)