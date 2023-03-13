Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Packers re-sign All-Pro KR Keisean Nixon on 1-year deal

By Zach Kruse,

3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are bringing back All-Pro kickoff returner Keisean Nixon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers re-signed Nixon on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on Monday.

The singing came just one hour into the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Nixon, who began his career with the Raiders, arrived in Green Bay on a one-year deal last March. He played almost 300 snaps in the slot but exploded onto the scene as a kickoff returner, earning first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in kickoff returns and kickoff return yardage. He also had the NFL’s longest kickoff return of the season when he produced a 105-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Vikings in Week 17,

The deal gives Nixon a big pay increase in 2023 and the opportunity to hit the open market again in 2024 if he can repeat the feat next season.

Nixon, 25, played in all 17 games for the Packers in 2022. He returned 35 kickoffs for 1,009 yards and one touchdown and 11 punts for 140 yards. He also made 23 tackles, intercepted one pass and forced one fumble.

