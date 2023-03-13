Report: Alvin Kamara restructures Saints contract, saving up to $7M against salary cap

There’s another one: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have restructured their contract with running back Alvin Kamara, saving another $7 million against the salary cap. That would put them at about $9 million over the spending limit, with which they must be compliant by Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT (the start of the new league year).

Because Kamara is expected to be suspended for six or more games, the Saints could have chosen not to restructure him and instead taken any savings from the game checks forfeited during a suspension. But restructuring him now protects that money by packaging it into a signing bonus instead of salary, which helps out Kamara while still saving the team some salary cap resources. Both sides come out ahead.