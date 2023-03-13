Blue Hills UU to focus on Tomorrow's Child

Rice Lake’s Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists will welcome Chaplain Dennis Peters on Sunday to conduct the 10 a.m. service, focusing on Tomorrow’s Child. What kind of lives will the next generation be living, compared to the culture and traditions we’ve grown up with?

Peters’ challenge is “Let’s look at the world that tomorrow’s children will be part of, and what we’re doing to fashion that world. And in the process let’s also look at those children, and how we might prepare them for all that is to come.”

On the third Sunday of each month, BHUU gathers after the service for a traditional potluck gathering. Those interested are invited to bring a dish to pass for the fellowship and gnoshing.

BHUU is located at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. The 10 a.m. service may also be accessed via Zoom; the link is sent to members, and all interested may request it from patriciashifferd@gmail.com. https://bluehillsuu.org.