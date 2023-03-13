Open in App
Rice Lake, WI
See more from this location?
Rice Lake Chronotype

Blue Hills UU to focus on Tomorrow's Child

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuGtr_0lHSLya800

Rice Lake’s Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists will welcome Chaplain Dennis Peters on Sunday to conduct the 10 a.m. service, focusing on Tomorrow’s Child. What kind of lives will the next generation be living, compared to the culture and traditions we’ve grown up with?

Peters’ challenge is “Let’s look at the world that tomorrow’s children will be part of, and what we’re doing to fashion that world. And in the process let’s also look at those children, and how we might prepare them for all that is to come.”

On the third Sunday of each month, BHUU gathers after the service for a traditional potluck gathering. Those interested are invited to bring a dish to pass for the fellowship and gnoshing.

BHUU is located at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. The 10 a.m. service may also be accessed via Zoom; the link is sent to members, and all interested may request it from patriciashifferd@gmail.com. https://bluehillsuu.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rice Lake, WI newsLocal Rice Lake, WI
Public Works Building Roof Shows “Signs of Distress” ahead of another Snow Storm
Rice Lake, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CHIPPEWA FALLS AMBULANCE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT
Chippewa Falls, WI1 day ago
Clinic and pharmacy to permanently close doors
Cadott, WI1 day ago
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival to make Somerset stop
Somerset, WI3 days ago
WisDOT seeking input on safety improvement project in Menomonie
Menomonie, WI3 days ago
Two Charged with Defrauding Tribal Housing Authority
Cumberland, WI1 day ago
Woman Arrested For 5th Offense OWI Following Traffic Stop
Cumberland, WI1 day ago
No one hurt after building collapses in Chetek
Chetek, WI3 days ago
Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information
Chippewa Falls, WI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy