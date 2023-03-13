Northwood Tech earns Military Friendly status for second consecutive year

Northwood Technical College was recently announced as part of the official list of schools across the nation that have earned the 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools award level designation. Not only did Northwood Tech make the official list, but the college was allocated Silver for the second consecutive year for the category of small community colleges.

In response to this designation for Northwood Tech, President John Will stated, “Achieving this designation is a reflection of Northwood Tech’s commitment to support those who have made the choice to serve all of us through military service. It’s a privilege to work with many students who have a connection to our nation’s military.”

Stephanie Smith, Veteran Student Advocate, stated, “Our Veteran and Military Connected students bring so much to the college, in terms of life and professional experience. It’s my privilege to work with these students to help them experience success while at Northwood Tech.”

As part of Northwood Tech’s efforts to provide valuable assistance to military-connected students, the technical college has a Veteran Student Advocate available at the Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior campuses. The Veteran Student Advocate is available to help students navigate the college experience each step of the way. Support includes finding the right program fit, navigating the application and enrollment process, providing academic and non-academic support and assisting in accessing benefits or obtaining credit for prior training and experience in the military.

Commitment and support to veterans by all post-secondary schools is the fundamental reason schools are eligible to participate in order to achieve a recognition award in either gold, silver, or bronze categories. According to Military Friendly Schools, evaluations and criteria for earning the Military Friendly Schools Top Awards were based on public data and responses from a private survey taken by over 1,800 schools for 2023-24. Altogether, 665 schools were granted level designation awards in Gold, Silver, and Bronze with only 282 out of the 665 schools selected receiving a Gold recognition award status. The final ratings for the awards were determined after combining the survey responses and the public data according to a formal assessment. Scores are measured based on the schools’ proficiency and advancement as it pertains to levels of achievement in Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Repayment, Persistence, and Loan Default rates across the board for students, but specifically as it correlates to student veterans. The criteria, category weights, and system was determined by Viqtory, a military marketing company, with feedback from the Military Friendly Advisory Council.

For more information about Military Friendly status and designated institutions or to view the 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools designation list, visit militaryfriendly.com. The list will also be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.