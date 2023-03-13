Twitter reacts to the Bears' expected signing of LB T.J. Edwards

Free agent frenzy is off and running and the Chicago Bears already landed one of the premier players on the market. The Bears are expected to sign Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Edwards will sign a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed, shoring up the linebacker position for the foreseeable future.

Edwards, a local product from Lake Villa, IL, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Wisconsin. He quickly became an impact player during his rookie season and became a full-time starter in 2020. Edwards had a career year last season, totaling 159 tackles, including 10 for a loss, as well as two sacks and seven passes defensed. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ road to Super Bowl LVII.

Though the signing won’t be made official until Wednesday, Bears fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the move.