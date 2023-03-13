Open in App
Chicago, IL
Report: Bears are close to deal with RT Mike McGlinchey

By Alyssa Barbieri,

4 days ago
Update: The Broncos are expected to sign Mike McGlinchey, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Chicago Bears have already made their first splash in free agency by agreeing to terms with linebacker T.J. Edwards. Now, it sounds like they’re close to inking another big name for the offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Bears are targeting right tackle Mike McGlinchey. “The two sides are talking and hoping to get a deal done,” per Russini.

uStadium adds that the Bears are working on finalizing a deal with McGlinchey.

The Bears have a glaring hole at right tackle, where Riley Reiff and Larry Borom split time last season. McGlinchey would be a huge upgrade for Chicago’s offensive line, where protecting quarterback Justin Fields is of utmost importance.

