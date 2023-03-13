Open in App
San Francisco, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith explains why he's 'off the Warriors' bandwagon'

By Nick Schwartz,

3 days ago
The Golden State Warriors have persevered through long absences from key players this season and are battling to maintain position in the middle of the Western Conference standings, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Monday that he’s “off the Warriors’ bandwagon” in 2023.

Another ESPN commentator, Jalen Rose, just predicted that the Warriors will topple the Suns and Nuggets in the playoffs en route to the Western Conference finals.

For Smith, however, the Warriors’ ugly road record will catch up to them in the playoffs.

“Here’s where I jump off the Warriors’ bandwagon. I can’t believe what I’m seeing from them on the road. I’m like ‘what on earth is going on?’ It’s like they get away from the Chase Center in San Francisco and forget how to play. 7-26? That is just atrocious!”

