Ronald McDonald House Charities Hosting Pappy-Sized Raffle for a Worthy Cause

(photo courtesy Buffalo Trace)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK) is hoping a Pappy-sized prize package will help raise a lot of money on behalf of its nonprofit. Once again, RMHCK managed to get its hands on five bottles of highly coveted 2021 Pappy Van Winkle bourbon—Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year—for a raffle that opened today and runs through May 3 (or whenever tickets sell out).

Tickets cost $100. A maximum of 1,984 tickets will be sold. The number commemorates the year, 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families traveling to Louisville for medical care for their children. All proceeds from the raffle benefit RMHCK.

“We’ve held this raffle since 2019,” says April Sage, communications manager at RMHCK, to Outsider. “In 2021, we started hosting the raffle twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. This is our seventh Pappy Raffle. It typically sells out in a matter of days. Last spring, we sold out in 36 hours. We’ve raised $1,023,400 since 2019, providing 9,476 nights of comfort for families who travel to Louisville for medical treatment for their children.”

Pappy Van Winkle Raffle Is Open

In addition to the five bottles from 2021 in the PVW flight—which have been signed by Julian Van Winkle III, president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery—the raffle winner will also receive a curated gift basket from Pappy & Company. Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville, has personally authenticated each bottle and appraised the flight at more than $20,000.

Pappy flight signed by Julian Van Winkle III, president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery (photo courtesy RMHCK).

“All proceeds from our Pappy Raffle support our programs and services so we can continue to provide for our families, free of charge to them,” adds April Sage. “RMHCK is a home and support system that allows families traveling to Louisville for their child’s medical journey to stay together and close to the care they need. RMHCK provides families with a sense of relief and stability in a family-centered environment where they can rest, recharge, and connect with one another. While staying at RMHCK, families receive comforts of home: nightly meals, organized activities, play areas, and more.”

Below, check out everything included in the Pappy Raffle. The flight will be raffled at 11 a.m. EDT on May 3. Winner does not have to be present.