Open in App
What Hi-Fi?

Another new HomePod – this one with a big screen – will apparently arrive next year

By Joe Svetlik,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1meC_0lHRJY2b00

Apple has only just launched the HomePod 2 , but already there's word of a follow-up. The next HomePod will feature a 7-inch screen and work as a hub for your smart home, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo posted on Medium that Chinese company Tianma will make the 7-inch screen. The new HomePod "could enable tighter integration with Apple's other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company's smart home strategy", Kuo writes.

He reckons it will launch early in 2024.

It sounds a lot like the Amazon Echo Show , which is basically a smart speaker with a screen. Previous reports have mentioned an Apple device that can be wall-mounted to work as a smart home hub, sort of like a big iPad . Apple is likely exploring the ground between those two concepts and perhaps looking to add Apple TV functionality to the mix.

Apple's most recent HomePod looks nigh-on identical to the original smart speaker , which was discontinued in 2021 , bar a couple of minor changes. So the addition of a screen would be a major change of direction.

It would also help to differentiate it from Sonos, whose new Era 300 speaker looks like a real rival to the HomePod 2. Apple offers a far wider range of devices than Sonos, so making them more compatible with one another seems like a no-brainer. Launching a HomePod with a screen could well be the most direct route to smart home dominance.

MORE:

How HomePod was made : a tale of obsession from inside Apple’s audio labs

Read our review of the Apple HomePod Mini

Set your songs free: these are the best wireless speakers

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy