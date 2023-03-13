Open in App
News 12

Fairfield officials urge residents to be prepared in case of flooding, power outages as nor'easter moves in

By Lauren Fabrizi,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eh9f9_0lHR7o6S00

Fairfield Fire Chief Denis McCarthy says the rain may cause some minor coastal flooding during the nor'easter tonight.

The town will likely see some inland flooding too, McCarthy says.

"For coastal residents, if the flooding around high tide is expected to be higher than normal, move cars to higher ground. Driving through that will be dangerous, so we encourage residents to not drive through standing water." McCarthy says.

Should residents lose power for an extended period of time, McCarthy says it's important to be prepared and put together an emergency kit.

"Recharge your phone. Make sure you have batteries for your flashlight. Food that won't require cooking if you have an electric stove," McCarthy says.

McCarthy stresses to call 911 in an emergency but to contact your utility company to report a power outage.

The town has an emergency alert system through Everbridge.

Click here for more information about the town of Fairfield emergency alert system.

