Ordinance would prohibit single-use plastic bags

If a proposed ordinance passes, businesses will no longer be able to give customers single-use plastic bags to carry away their purchases as of Aug. 1.

The ordinance amending Athens City Code to reduce single-use plastic bags was introduced at a recent Athens City Council meeting.

The ordinance was also expected to be discussed at council’s committees meeting Monday, which was held after press deadline.

Introduced by Council Member Alan Swank, 4th Ward, the ordinance is the latest of a string of ordinances and resolutions addressing the city’s use of plastic since 2016. In 2021, a council resolution requested the mayor’s office work to make the city plastic free by January 2023.

According to the proposed ordinance, no store will be able to provide single-use plastic bags to customers after Aug. 1. They will not be able to charge for bags, unless they are itemized on the customer’s receipt.

Customers can bring whatever kind of bag they want to the store, Swank said as he read the proposed ordinance. The fine for providing single-use plastic bags will be no more than $100, with a separate violation for each time the store is not in compliance.

The ordinance also appropriates $5,000 to support a program administered by the mayor’s office to help store owners make the transition from single-use plastic bags to something else.

Swank said they decided to have the ordinance go into effect on Aug. 1 so businesses have time to switch and also so it coincides with the arrival of Ohio University students.

“It’s easier to make a transition during your down time, when you have just two customers, rather than when you have 20,” he said.

Council Member Ben Ziff, at-large, noted that at the business he works at, they’ll see about $0.12 more in cost to buy bags, but he learned others could see a $0.40 to $0.50 increase in costs.

Milena Miller, with Athens ReThink Plastics, said the organization has done numerous studies regarding the cost and have never hear it costing businesses $0.40 to switch from single-use plastic bags. The group, which has been working on this law for a while with the help of the Sierra Club, is asking businesses to put up signs promoting the use of multi-use bags.

“Many businesses are willing to make the switch,” she said.

Council Member Sam Crowl, who is on the Athens Environment and Sustainability Commission, noted that his group feels like implementing the law Jan. 1, 2024, gives shop owners more wiggle room to find a suitable alternative.

Safety-Service Director Andy Stone said he would be meeting with code enforcement, police and others to best determine how the ordinance would be enforced. The ordinance may be rewritten to reflect the results of that meeting.

Several council members asked about whether the farmer’s market participants and food trucks would have to stop using single-use plastic bags, since the ordinance refers to stores as being in permanent structures.

“That a loophole that’s not crucial but should be considered in future readings, so it closes that loophole,” said Rob Delach, a resident who also asked about the store definition. He suggested to changing the definition to include “within the corporate limits of the City of Athens.”

In other matters, city council passed the first reading of an ordinance rejecting all bids for the city’s trash, recycling and composting contract.

According to Service-Safety Director Andy Stone the bids from Athens-Hocking Recycling Center and Rumpke were incomplete. City Law Director Lisa Eliason gave the opinion to reject the bids, rather than take a legal risk by accepting incomplete bids.

Under the current procedure, Stone accepts bids and then gets council to pass an ordinance allowing him to accept the bid and setting up the contract.

He and Eliason said they would prefer that the city authorize the service-safety director to advertise for bids, accept the bids and then enter into a contract.

Due to the fact that each ordinance would have to go through three readings, the city may have the extend its current contact for trash services, but Stone said he was unsure whether the current hauler would be able to extend the contract at the current price.

“If we approach the end of the current contract, I’d ask council for the authority to extend the contract with the current price, plus more,” he said.

They will talk with Eliason at a future meeting to see if they can run an ordinance authorizing Stone to accept the bids at the same time as the ordinance rejecting all the current bids.

Council member Crowl said he the city’s solid waste program takes partnerships of everyone to work.

“We don’t just want someone to be able to pick up and take it away,” he said of the city’s waste. “We want a partnership and to improve the way we manage waste, that’s what I think the best bid is. We have the right to decide what is the best bid for these services.”

The next city council regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 20 at council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.