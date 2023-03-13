Will Ferrell Showed Up At A Texas Steakhouse & Fans Watched Him Eat A 72 Ounce Steak (VIDEO)

It's not every day that you dine at a steakhouse in the middle of nowhere in Texas when an A-list celebrity shows up to eat at the same place.

Those eating at The Big Texan Steak Ranch — a famous hotspot off the highway in Amarillo, Texas — on Saturday suddenly found themselves in the presence of comedic genius Will Ferrell.

The eatery posted a pic to Instagram of the actor sitting in front of their infamous "72-ounce steak challenge" surrounded by cameras and smiling onlookers. Rumour has it he's filming a road trip documentary, according to Amarillo 7 News.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch simply oozes Lone Star State pride, from the massive cowboy boot outside to the Texas-sized steak challenge the Talladega Nights star got his hands on.

To win the challenge, you must consume every bite of the hefty meal — the massive cut of meat, a baked potato, a shrimp cocktail, a salad, and a dinner roll with butter — unassisted within one hour, making for an intense show the whole restaurant can watch.

Diners at The Big Texan often hope they are there when someone attempts to chow down on the "world-famous" gargantuan meal, and this weekend they got much more than they bargained for with Ferrell's attempt.

A viral TikTok posted by @southernblingmom shows the actor walking into the restaurant donning a detective outfit and calling himself Sherlock Holmes, which earned cheers from Texans.

Surprise! #bigtexansteakhouse #willferrell

The clip posted Saturday received 1.6 million views, over 260K likes, and 2K comments from people who enjoyed seeing Ferrell visit their local places.

"Will Ferrell out here doing all the side missions," one person commented.

It is still unknown if the actor was able to complete the challenge.