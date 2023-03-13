Ranking all 68 of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament teams by mascot
By Charles Curtis,
4 days ago
March Madness is HERE.
And we know the next few days until the first round of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament will be filled with you filling out your bracket, erasing it, filling it out again, tweaking it, tweaking it again and then making last-second changes before tip-off Thursday.
If you’re into doing deep research with stats, rankings, and history involved… then this isn’t the list for you.
My completely non-scientific system is based on a combination of moniker creativity, how threatening the mascot is and, sometimes, the look of the costumed thing.
Away we go:
68. Illinois Fighting Illini
We went over this last year:
There was apparently a push to get the belted kingfisher bird to be the university’s new mascot, but with no mascot at the moment, I have to put them at the bottom of the list along with some other mascot-less schools. At least they got rid of their previous mascot that was rightfully deemed offensive.
I haven’t seen anything indicating that the kingfisher has been pushed through, so we’ll keep them here for now.
61. Auburn Tigers
49. N.C. State Wolfpack
They should play each other to figure out who gets the correct format.
48. Baylor Bears
43. Kent State Golden Flashes
Reminds me of Dan Flashes from I Think You Should Leave.
But I’m giving them bonus points for teaching me something: When they were selected, I was flabergasted that they were called Islanders. What island is there in Texas? Turns out it’s located … on its own island!
27. Providence Friars
26. Penn State Nittany Lions
22. Kennesaw State Owls
Owls are awesome, and this mascot is fantastic …
21. Florida Atlantic Owls
… As is this one NAMED OWLSLEY!
19. Utah State Aggies
16. Purdue Boilermakers
Another super creepy mascot, so we’ve reached the “please don’t hurt me” division.
15. Arizona State Sun Devils
6. TCU Horned Frogs
5. Saint Mary's Gaels
4. Iona Gaels
Or this one?
3. Furman Paladins
SICK mascot, and points for not being just “knights.”
2. Grand Canyon Lopes
What is a lope? It’s an antelope! Points for uniqueness and look!
1. Northern Kentucky Norse
I cannot get enough of Victor E. Viking, both the name and the look:
