Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking all 68 of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament teams by mascot

By Charles Curtis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYTgj_0lHPX8v600

March Madness is HERE.

And we know the next few days until the first round of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament will be filled with you filling out your bracket, erasing it, filling it out again, tweaking it, tweaking it again and then making last-second changes before tip-off Thursday.

If you’re into doing deep research with stats, rankings, and history involved… then this isn’t the list for you.

This is the seventh annual version of the list to help you pick your bracket based on team nicknames or mascots.

My completely non-scientific system is based on a combination of moniker creativity, how threatening the mascot is and, sometimes, the look of the costumed thing.

Away we go:

68. Illinois Fighting Illini

We went over this last year:

There was apparently a push to get the belted kingfisher bird to be the university’s new mascot, but with no mascot at the moment, I have to put them at the bottom of the list along with some other mascot-less schools. At least they got rid of their previous mascot that was rightfully deemed offensive.

I haven’t seen anything indicating that the kingfisher has been pushed through, so we’ll keep them here for now.

61. Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISUHW_0lHPX8v600
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

49. N.C. State Wolfpack

They should play each other to figure out who gets the correct format.

48. Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QXQy_0lHPX8v600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

43. Kent State Golden Flashes

Reminds me of Dan Flashes from I Think You Should Leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EifRj_0lHPX8v600
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nKSf_0lHPX8v600
 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

36. Texas A&M Aggies

They have a live dog mascot named Reveille!

35. Iowa State Cyclones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBz0c_0lHPX8v600
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

30. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Steely Dan songs get good grades.

29. Alabama Crimson Tide

28. Texas A&M -- Corpus Christi Islanders

I’ll repeat what I learned from last year:

OK, so they should be back with the other mascot-less after getting rid of the controversial Izzy the Islander last year.

But I’m giving them bonus points for teaching me something: When they were selected, I was flabergasted that they were called Islanders. What island is there in Texas? Turns out it’s located … on its own island!

27. Providence Friars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDgFP_0lHPX8v600
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

26. Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4yr7_0lHPX8v600
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsmdS_0lHPX8v600
 (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

22. Kennesaw State Owls

Owls are awesome, and this mascot is fantastic …

21. Florida Atlantic Owls

… As is this one NAMED OWLSLEY!

19. Utah State Aggies

16. Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InxdA_0lHPX8v600
Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Another super creepy mascot, so we’ve reached the “please don’t hurt me” division.

15. Arizona State Sun Devils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17e97F_0lHPX8v600
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyXHU_0lHPX8v600
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsh4G_0lHPX8v600
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAZgx_0lHPX8v600
Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

6. TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vYiA_0lHPX8v600
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

5. Saint Mary's Gaels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dzd6W_0lHPX8v600
 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

4. Iona Gaels

Or this one?

3. Furman Paladins

SICK mascot, and points for not being just “knights.”

2. Grand Canyon Lopes

What is a lope? It’s an antelope! Points for uniqueness and look!

1. Northern Kentucky Norse

I cannot get enough of Victor E. Viking, both the name and the look:

Comments / 0

