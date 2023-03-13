Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requests permission to seek trade

By Gavino Borquez,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1hos_0lHP09ED00

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, per Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss.

Schefter adds that this comes after Los Angeles and Ekeler could not progress regarding a contract extension.

Ekeler, who signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal in 2020, will enter the final year of that contract. He has a $7.75 million cap hit.

Ekeler has 38 total touchdowns in the past two seasons, the most among NFL skill players.

He had the most scrimmage yards (1,637) among running backs and was the first player with 100+ receptions, 10+ rushing and 5+ receiving touchdowns in the same season in 2022. Furthermore, Ekeler is now the franchise record holder in receptions in a single season with 107.

Ekeler will be 28 during the 2023 season. He has been healthy, which is something rare at the position, only missing one game in the past two seasons.

Behind Ekeler at the running back position are Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and Isaiah Spiller.

Should a trade occur, the Chargers will be in the market for a No. 1 back, which could be filled via free agency or in the draft with someone like Texas’ Bijan Robinson headlining the group.

We will continue to monitor this situation regarding Ekeler and keep you updated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Vikings Get Steal of a Deal in Free Agency
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NFL world reacts to quarterback rule change proposal
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Eagles LB Haason Reddick wants Carolina to take care of new Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Bengals lose key skill player in free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
Bengals cap space update after signing Orlando Brown
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Young and promising core defenders want their leader back in free agency
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Picking realistic player targets from Jets in upcoming Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
St. John's steals NCAA tourney play-in win on last-second layup over Purdue
West Lafayette, IN14 hours ago
Raiders expected to re-sign RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Michael Jordan in talks to sell stake in Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO1 day ago
Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal
Norman, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy