In Entertainment: More of 'The Last of Us,' Drake Touring & TuneIn Provides Access

" From series renewals to new album tours, here's what's trending in entertainment today. ‘The Last of Us’ Extended
HBO’s The Last of Us
wrapped up its inaugural season, and through the course of the show, fans have raved about the video-game turned series. Now they're set to get more. The cable network has greenlit a second season to be adapted from The Last of Us: Part II
PlayStation game developed by Naughty Dog and released in 2020. New characters will be introduced, and Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog and one of the showrunners, also told Variety
that the second game has enough content for the TV series to span more than one additional season. The Boy on Tour
Drake is gearing up to hit the road on the heels of his collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss
. The Canadian rapper announced
a 29-date arena tour that is set to kick off in New Orleans in June. 21 Savage will also be trekking across the U.S. with his partner in rap. Tickets are expected to be hot picks in New York and Los Angeles, so there are four dates in each to give fans a chance to see the show. The last stop on the tour is on September 5 in Glendale, Arizona. TuneIn Explorer
TuneIn has a new feature for content junkies. The radio service just rolled out its TuneIn Explorer for mobile, which allows users to access hundreds of thousands of local AM and FM radio stations from around the world. The feature was first introduced on the web last month but has since expanded to mobile devices. Since rolling out, the company said users who use the feature are listening to twice as many stations compared to those who don't. According to the company, there are 75 million monthly active users on its platform. "
Comments / 0