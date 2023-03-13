Open in App
Commerce City, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

No arrests after 2 shot in Commerce City

By Carol McKinley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13erR2_0lHOT3e200
FILE PHOTO m-gucci/iStock

There have been no arrests in an incident this weekend in Commerce City which sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The two were shot as they were leaving a house party, according to police.

Commerce City police were called to the 6100 block of Pontiac Street just before 2 a.m., Sunday morning on a report of shots fired. Neighbors said they saw a group of people running in the street in that area at around 1:40 a.m.

Police provided no information on the severity of the injuries, or a description of possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greeley police officer cleared by grand jury for fatal shooting
Greeley, CO18 hours ago
Police arrest wanted man at northeast Aurora hotel after Wednesday standoff
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Police arrest 18-year-old homicide suspect, find guns, cash
Arvada, CO23 hours ago
Man arrested in Sterling in connection with Denver drive-by shooting
Sterling, CO18 hours ago
Photos: 2 arrested after front-door ‘booby trap’ injures visitor
Highlands Ranch, CO21 hours ago
Suspected Denver gang member pleads guilty in 2015 cold case homicide
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Denver Police Department arrests own officer on suspicion of theft
Denver, CO1 day ago
Highlands Ranch residents arrested after 'booby trap' causes injuries
Highlands Ranch, CO20 hours ago
Aurora, Loveland police SWAT teams arrest barricaded suspects Wednesday
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Brighton shooting injures 1, suspects found by Prairie View High School
Brighton, CO1 day ago
1 person injured, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Brighton
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Northglenn homicide suspect arrested after crash in Wheat Ridge
Northglenn, CO1 day ago
‘Snakebit Bandit’ wanted for five bank robberies in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Pharmacy owner explains robbery precautions after armed thief was sentenced
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Estes Park
Estes Park, CO2 days ago
Witness didn't see what started dispute between cyclist, driver but saw how it ended – with gunfire
Denver, CO2 days ago
Woman killed, man injured in crash at East Jewell Avenue, E-470 interchange
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Quadruple homicide suspect extradited to Colorado
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Breaking: Wanted Man Arrested While Shoplifting in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
Aurora crash leaves woman dead, another critically injured
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Aurora to bring back police chases in certain circumstances
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Suspect in custody after 2 students injured in hit-and-run near Denver high schools
Denver, CO3 days ago
Greeley Police Department Warns of Counterfeit Pills Laced With Fentanyl
Greeley, CO2 days ago
3 men shot in Aurora over stolen car dispute, police say
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in Louisville
Louisville, CO1 day ago
EDITORIAL: Shot fired in Aurora is a wakeup call to Colorado
Aurora, CO1 day ago
"Truly lucky:" Suspected car thief only one injured after Arvada crash
Arvada, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy