Mother Denim Launches a Capsule Collection With David Bowie and His Ziggy Stardust Era in Mind

By Deborah Belgum,

4 days ago
It’s been more than 50 years since British singer/songwriter David Bowie introduced his over-the-top, flamboyant Ziggy Stardust alter ego to the world in an album released during music’s glam rock era.

Bowie passed away seven years ago, but Ziggy is living on in a capsule collection created by Mother, the Los Angeles denim and ready-to-wear label started in 2010 by Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding .

Mother is known for its playful and nonconformist spirit. It is also recognized for its well-ftting jeans with soft fabrics that got a nod of approval six years ago from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, when she was dating Prince Harry and wore a pair of Mother jeans to the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Flared denim is a key look for the Bowie x Mother collection.

But the brand does more than denim. It is also known for its capsule collections, and this year, for the capsule launching Tuesday, Mother is paying homage to Bowie’s otherworldly Ziggy Stardust character with reinterpreted ’70s styles.

“Mother is rooted in the experiences of growing up in the ‘70s, and we have long been inspired by Bowie’s ever-changing personas. The opportunity to design with the imagery and iconography of the Ziggy Stardust era felt like a full-circle moment,” Kaeding said in an email. “Bowie’s legacy spans generations, and the world as we know it today wouldn’t be nearly as colorful or unique without his contributions. He was the ultimate rebel, and our collection leans into his and Mother’s non-conformist spirit.”

The Mother team designed the eight-piece capsule collection using the Bowie archive. “We approached the collaboration the same way we do our main line, leaning into a feeling of whimsy while using interesting design techniques,” Kaeding explained.

The Bowie x Mother collection, priced between $28 and $475, is made in Los Angeles , except for the cardigan and the socks. It includes a ’70s-inspired flared jean, a cardigan using Bowie’s iconic red and blue palette, concert T-shirts, a sweatshirt and Let’s Dance socks.

For fall, Mother will release a second Bowie x Mother capsule collection.

