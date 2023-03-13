Miami Heat Duncan Robinson Upgraded To Questionable For Tonight Against Utah Jazz

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson could play tonight against Utah Jazz after missing the past two games

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson could make his return to the lineup tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Robinson was upgraded from out to questionable after being in the league's health and safety protocols.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 126-123, win in Utah on 12/31 and has now won four-straight overall against the Jazz. The Heat are 26-42 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 13-20 in home games and 13-22 in road games.. For the Heat, Caleb Martin (knee) and Kyle Lowry (knee) are questionable, Duncan Robinson (healthy and safety protocols), Orlando Robinson (G League), Cody Zeller (nose) and Nikola Jovic (back) are out. For the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson (finger) is questionable, Micah Potter (G League) and Colin Sexton (hamstring) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Max Strus

F Jimmy Butler

JAZZ

F Kelly Olynyk

F Lauri Markkanen

C Walker Kessler

G Ochai

G Talen Horton-Tucker

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on wasting Jimmy Butler's 38-point game in loss to Orlando Magic: "He'll feel the same that I feel right now," Spoelstra said. "He's on an impressive run right now. It's a shame. Usually, you have that kind of effort, that kind of performance, you find a way to figure it out and get a win."

