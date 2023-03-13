Open in App
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agency tracker: Keep up to date on all-things Bills

By Nick Wojton,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sxEd_0lHNuJZt00

The 2023 free agency frenzy in the NFL is underway.

On Monday, the “tampering window” in the league opens. Pending free agents of every team can talk to other clubs.

However, they can’t sign until Wednesday at 4 p.m. But deals are often reported on before then.

Stay on top of everything Bills related throughout the 2023 free agency period right here with our news tracker:

Lavonte David interest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdPNn_0lHNuJZt00
 Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bucs LB Lavonte David is reportedly on the Bills’ radar:

LB depth does 180

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXbHo_0lHNuJZt00
Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Tyrel Dodson previously tweeting what looked like a goodbye to Buffalo, he re-signed with the team:

Josh & Von save the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aQ4x_0lHNuJZt00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big savings:

Former University at Buffalo player re-signs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y9T4_0lHNuJZt00
Cam Lewis #47 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Cam Lewis re-signed with the Bills via a one-year deal:

Edmunds departs for Windy City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCpRx_0lHNuJZt00
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Goodbye, Edmunds:

Buffalo needs a QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3DGb_0lHNuJZt00

Case Keenum is heading back to the Texas:

First addition for the Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNhNQ_0lHNuJZt00

Connor McGovern has reportedly signed with the Bills:

Another year for Matakevich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1F0w_0lHNuJZt00

Special termer Tyler Matakevich avoids free agency:

Punters are important too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edjqQ_0lHNuJZt00
Bills punter Sam Martin (USAT photo)

Punter Sam Martin will be back with the Bills:

Nyheim not being cut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeGL3_0lHNuJZt00
Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A potential cap casualty, running back Nyheim Hines, took a pay cut to stay in Buffalo:

Edmunds competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jty3a_0lHNuJZt00
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) USAT photo

Reportedly “a number of teams” have interest in Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is a pending free agent:

RB interest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7hVM_0lHNuJZt00
Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Reportedly the Bills have expressed interest in Lions free agent running back Jamaal Williams:

Matt Milano signs extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4F4Z_0lHNuJZt00

Linebacker Matt Milano signed a new contract with the Bills, which helped create cap space:

DT helps out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJ6w9_0lHNuJZt00
Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle (99) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Tim Settle reworked his deal with the Bills, helping create cap space:

