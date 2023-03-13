Free agency tracker: Keep up to date on all-things Bills

The 2023 free agency frenzy in the NFL is underway.
On Monday, the “tampering window” in the league opens. Pending free agents of every team can talk to other clubs.
However, they can’t sign until Wednesday at 4 p.m. But deals are often reported on before then.
Stay on top of everything Bills related throughout the 2023 free agency period right here with our news tracker:
Lavonte David interest
Former Bucs LB Lavonte David is reportedly on the Bills’ radar:
LB depth does 180
Despite Tyrel Dodson previously tweeting what looked like a goodbye to Buffalo, he re-signed with the team:
Josh & Von save the day
Big savings:
Former University at Buffalo player re-signs
Cam Lewis re-signed with the Bills via a one-year deal:
Edmunds departs for Windy City
Goodbye, Edmunds:
Buffalo needs a QB
Case Keenum is heading back to the Texas:
First addition for the Bills
Connor McGovern has reportedly signed with the Bills:
Another year for Matakevich
Special termer Tyler Matakevich avoids free agency:
Punters are important too
Punter Sam Martin will be back with the Bills:
Nyheim not being cut
A potential cap casualty, running back Nyheim Hines, took a pay cut to stay in Buffalo:
Edmunds competition
Reportedly “a number of teams” have interest in Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is a pending free agent:
RB interest?
Reportedly the Bills have expressed interest in Lions free agent running back Jamaal Williams:
Matt Milano signs extension
Linebacker Matt Milano signed a new contract with the Bills, which helped create cap space:
DT helps out
Defensive tackle Tim Settle reworked his deal with the Bills, helping create cap space:
