Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

By Matt Urben,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mx60n_0lHNuHoR00

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait until the NFL’s legal tampering window opened to start making moves on Monday. First, they traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension.

As the signings continue to roll in, stay up to date with each move using our Falcons free agency tracker below.

RT Kaleb McGary to sign 3-year deal

QB Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year, $20M contract

LB Kaden Elliss agrees to terms on 3-year, $21.5 million contract

S Jessie Bates agrees to 4-year, $64 million deal

Falcons sign P Bradley Pinion to 3-year deal

Falcons sign DT David Onyemata to 3-year, $35 million deal

Falcons re-sign FB Keith Smith

Falcons sign RG Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension

Falcons trade for TE Jonnu Smith

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Colts Cut Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan; Atlanta Officially Wins Trade?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
'Really Good Prospects': Falcons GM, Coach at Georgia Pro Day?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Ravens sign Lamar Jackson's cousin to one-year deal
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO2 days ago
Eagles add notable running back in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Saints add talented running back amid Alvin Kamara uncertainty
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
A Titans Offense With Derrick Henry, And Lamar Jackson
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Eagles LB Haason Reddick wants Carolina to take care of new Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Potential replacements for DeShon Elliott at safety in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy