Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait until the NFL’s legal tampering window opened to start making moves on Monday. First, they traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension.

As the signings continue to roll in, stay up to date with each move using our Falcons free agency tracker below.

RT Kaleb McGary to sign 3-year deal

QB Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year, $20M contract

LB Kaden Elliss agrees to terms on 3-year, $21.5 million contract

S Jessie Bates agrees to 4-year, $64 million deal

Falcons sign P Bradley Pinion to 3-year deal

Falcons sign DT David Onyemata to 3-year, $35 million deal

Falcons re-sign FB Keith Smith

Falcons sign RG Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension

Falcons trade for TE Jonnu Smith