Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait until the NFL’s legal tampering window opened to start making moves on Monday. First, they traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension.
As the signings continue to roll in, stay up to date with each move using our Falcons free agency tracker below.
RT Kaleb McGary to sign 3-year deal
QB Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year, $20M contract
LB Kaden Elliss agrees to terms on 3-year, $21.5 million contract
S Jessie Bates agrees to 4-year, $64 million deal
Falcons sign P Bradley Pinion to 3-year deal
Falcons sign DT David Onyemata to 3-year, $35 million deal
Falcons re-sign FB Keith Smith
Falcons sign RG Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension
Comments / 0