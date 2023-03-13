Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Edwards' contract with the Bears will pay him $6.5 million per season

By Glenn Erby,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiyhZ_0lHNu2en00

T.J. Edwards is getting a substantial raise, agreeing to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with Chicago that includes $12 million guaranteed.

The former undrafted free agent worked his way into the lineup in 2021, and this past season, Edwards logged 159 tackles, second most in franchise history behind only Byron Evans, with 175, and ranked seventh in the NFL last season.

Edwards added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven pass breakups while serving as the primary communicator for one of the top defenses in football.

With the former Wisconsin star on the move, the expectation is that former Georgia All-American Nakobe Dean will take the reigns.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Ravens sign Lamar Jackson's cousin to one-year deal
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Man allegedly posed as grocery employee to steal $700,000 of seafood
Stanwood, WA3 days ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Familiar Fate: Like Cowboys Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith ... Ezekiel Elliott Sent Packing
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Kobe Bryant's Daughters, 3 and 6, Put Hands in Late Dad's Handprint in Touching Moment: Photo
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: First wave of free agency edition
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Bengals compensatory pick update after quiet start to free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Instant analysis after Bengals sign OL Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Minnesota IOL John Michael-Schmitz top 30 visit set up with Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy