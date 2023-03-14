Jason Kelce to return to Eagles for 2023 season

Eagles' center Jason Kelce to return for 2023 season 01:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles center Jason Kelce has announced he'll be back in Philly for another season. Kelce took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't [EXPLETIVE] done yet!"

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had an incredible reaction when Kelce told him he would be returning for his 12th season with the Birds.

The two celebrated by taking a shot with each other.

The Eagles tweeted Monday night that the team and Kelce have officially agreed to terms.

Kelce earned $14.2 million with the Eagles last season, according to Spotrac, but his contract for the 2023 season remains unclear at this time.

Kelce is coming off arguably his greatest season in an Eagles uniform.

The future Hall of Fame center earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career and a sixth trip to the Pro Bowl.

Kelce and the Eagles nearly won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, but came up short against his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Kelce has suited up and started in every game over the past eight seasons. He hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season.

Entering the 2023 season, Kelce has played 176 games in an Eagles uniform, which ranks fifth all time in franchise history. Eagles' defensive end Brandon Graham, who is also returning to the Birds, ranks fourth with 178.

The two Eagles legends will have a chance to surpass former Eagles kicker David Akers, who ranks first for most games played in a Philadelphia uniform with 188.

