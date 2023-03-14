Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Jason Kelce to return to Eagles for 2023 season

By CBS3 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O82y_0lHMpWui00

Eagles' center Jason Kelce to return for 2023 season 01:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles center Jason Kelce has announced he'll be back in Philly for another season. Kelce took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't [EXPLETIVE] done yet!"

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had an incredible reaction when Kelce told him he would be returning for his 12th season with the Birds.

The two celebrated by taking a shot with each other.

The Eagles tweeted Monday night that the team and Kelce have officially agreed to terms.

Kelce earned $14.2 million with the Eagles last season, according to Spotrac, but his contract for the 2023 season remains unclear at this time.

Kelce is coming off arguably his greatest season in an Eagles uniform.

The future Hall of Fame center earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career and a sixth trip to the Pro Bowl.

Kelce and the Eagles nearly won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, but came up short against his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Kelce has suited up and started in every game over the past eight seasons. He hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season.

Entering the 2023 season, Kelce has played 176 games in an Eagles uniform, which ranks fifth all time in franchise history. Eagles' defensive end Brandon Graham, who is also returning to the Birds, ranks fourth with 178.

The two Eagles legends will have a chance to surpass former Eagles kicker David Akers, who ranks first for most games played in a Philadelphia uniform with 188.

The Eagles have a number of tough decisions to make in free agency.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Adam Thielen Is Getting Wooed by an Enemy
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NFL Rumors: Former Eagles SB champion eyeing up Philadelphia return?
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Eagles respond to old tweet from new signing
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Report says Giannis Antetokounmpo is to blame for altercation late in Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Sacramento Kings
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Longtime Chiefs Starter Agrees To Deal With AFC Rival, per Report
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Son of Flyers interim GM apologizes for pushing woman's wheelchair down steps
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Why Boathouse Row will go dark for about 8 months
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Breaking down the Brewers' Keston Hiura dilemma
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
All eyes on Princeton women's basketball team after upset win against Arizona
Princeton, NJ2 hours ago
18-year-old shot 4 times in Tacony, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Voices Frustrations About NBA MVP Voting
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Match Day: UPenn student makes history as a Black woman neurosurgeon
Philadelphia, PA46 minutes ago
Philly Roller Derby Juniors "has a place" for all gender identities
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
2 teens shot in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
How to watch Bulls vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New Phillies signage being installed at Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Man dies in triple shooting in Frankford: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks stumble in the second half, bow to the Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
University of Delaware student wins big on "The Price is Right"
Newark, DE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy